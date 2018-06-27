London Issues Uber Temporary Reprieve From Ban, Service Can Resume With Monitoring

Ride-sharing giant Uber, which lost its license to operate in its millions-strong London market in September 2017 amid a Transport for London (TfL) ruling the company was “not fit and proper to hold a private operator license,” has won at least a temporary reprieve in its battle against UK regulators.

According to Quartz, Uber has managed to secure a probationary license that will extend for over a year after it agreed to pay “costs” of the TfL investigation amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds as well as agree to a six-month auditing period:



