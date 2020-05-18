London Jacks Up Fees To Drive In City Because Trains Are Empty

Londoners will soon be paying £15 to drive into the city after an agreement between the British Government and Transport for London (or TfL) aimed at keeping London’s transportation infrastructure running as revenue from fares dropped off during the covid-19 lockdown.

While London mayor Sadiq Khan expressed relief that a deal was reached to keep trains and buses running, he also explained that he holds the British government responsible for the decision to increase the congestion charge to cover for decreased fare revenue, a decision that he says pushes responsibility for paying for critical infrastructure onto individuals, even as job losses and other economic tolls mount.