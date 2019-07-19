Looks Like A Bronco Based Pickup Is In Your Future

Ford Motor Co.

is planning a pickup based on its upcoming rugged Bronco SUV, according to a forecasting firm that has viewed the automaker's latest product plans.

The vehicle is slated for production in 2024, AutoForecast Solutions told Automotive News. Another source with knowledge of Ford's plans confirmed the vehicle and tentative production date. It would arrive around four years after the Bronco SUV, which is scheduled to go on sale in 2020.

Automobile magazine first reported the plans for a Bronco pickup, citing AutoForecast Solutions and other sources.



User Comments

Aspy11

So, a Ranger.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2019 10:13:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

