Looks Like Mazda Is Choosing Mexico For CX-30 Production

Agent009 submitted on 9/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:51 AM

0 user comments | Views : 432 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mazda’s Salamanca plant is adding the CX-30 to its production line, ensuring its cars-and-crossovers strategy launches as planned.

With the Mexican facility already manufacturing the Mazda3, it’s not a shock to see the compact added to the factory lineup as the pair utilize the same platform. In fact, Salamanca is already undergoing retooling to make sure it can incorporate the CX-30 and there were swirling rumors that the company’s official factory announcement would happen sometime this month.

Read Article


Looks Like Mazda Is Choosing Mexico For CX-30 Production

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]