Looks Like Mercedes Is Gunning For The Taycan With New EQS

Mercedes-Benz will further expand its EQ electric vehicle range with a flurry of models beyond the already available EQC.

Offerings will include the EQA and EQB SUVs, which will become zero-emission alternatives to the GLA and GLB, as well as the EQE and EQS luxury sedans. The former will take on the executive segment with interior space similar to the E-Class, while the latter will offer S-Class-like room inside, as well as the best build quality and latest tech the company has to offer.