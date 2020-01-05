Looks Like Mercedes Is Gunning For The Taycan With New EQS

Mercedes-Benz will further expand its EQ electric vehicle range with a flurry of models beyond the already available EQC.

Offerings will include the EQA and EQB SUVs, which will become zero-emission alternatives to the GLA and GLB, as well as the EQE and EQS luxury sedans. The former will take on the executive segment with interior space similar to the E-Class, while the latter will offer S-Class-like room inside, as well as the best build quality and latest tech the company has to offer.



MDarringer

If Cadillac is serious about the Celestina it needs to get ahead of Mercedes and show it.

MDarringer

Posted on 5/1/2020 11:16:25 AM   

jeffgall

This looks more like a Chevy Volt competitor.

jeffgall

Posted on 5/1/2020 11:33:45 AM   

