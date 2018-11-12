Looks Like Taycan First Year Production Is Already Sold Out A Year Ahead Of Release

The Porsche Taycan is still roughly a year away from reaching dealerships, yet, according to the German carmaker, it’s already shaping up to be an exceptional success.

 

Speaking with CNET during the recent LA Auto Show, Porsche North America president and chief executive Klaus Zellmer said that the company has been flooded with pre-orders for the all-electric sedan.

While he didn’t give a number, he said that if all the pre-orders turn into sales, the Taycan has already been sold out for the first year.



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Well done! Finally, some non-Tesla successful EVs =) Love the aesthetics on the front of this car.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 10:27:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -6   

