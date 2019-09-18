Looks Like That Next Gen Boxster/Cayman You Have Been Saving For Will Be An EV

No way! Way. Over dinner on the Porsche Taycan launch event, Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the board, dropped the mother of all hints that the next generation Cayman and Boxster will become pure-electric sports cars. “The 718 just fits EV, doesn’t it?” he said. “The next generation of these cars would be a good time to go all-electric.” Seems fairly conclusive to us, and there was yet more surprise when we asked whether an electric Cayman would be all-wheel driven. “Yes, it needs to be, that makes sense.” Well at least they’ll be parking the unloved flat-four engine.



