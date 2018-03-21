Lotus Confirms First SUV - May Share Volvo Components

We’ve been hearing rumors for a while about the possibility of British sports car brand Lotus hopping on the premium SUV bandwagon, and whether we like it or not, it’s happening. In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales leaked a little info and dropped a few hints about what we can expect from the upcoming Lotus SUV.

For starters, Gales confirmed that work has begun on an SUV. He says it will arrive “in about four years” and stressed the importance of getting it right on the first try, expressing that design is the most important part.

“We can't use the same design language as a sports car, but you should also be able to recognize that it is a Lotus,” Gales told AN Europe.