Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition Dresses In Classic F1 Attire

What truly sets this model apart from a regular Evora Sport 410 is the lovely black and gold paint scheme serving as a nod to the Team Lotus’ famous F1 livery used between 1972 and 1986. Only five cars will ever be made and all of them are going to be pampered via the Lotus Exclusive program. It’s the second special Evora Sport 410 following the release of a one-off paying tribute to James Bond's Esprit S1.



Billed as being the fastest, most focused Evora ever made, the Sport 410 is 132 pounds (60 kilograms) lighter than the Evora 400 already available in the United States. That means it tips the scales at a mere 3,020 lbs (1,370 kg) or just 2,910 lbs (1,320 kg) if you take out the fuel and install the lightweight optional goodies.







Read Article