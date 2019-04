Talk of a potential Lotus SUV is nothing new, as in 2018, former Lotus chief executive Jean-Marc Gales confirmed such a vehicle was on the way.

With Geely now taking a controlling stake in Lotus and investing heavily in the brand, the company has a new CEO: former Jaguar Land Rover executive Phil Popham. Under new ownership and leadership, Lotus has confirmed it will unveil an all-new sports car towards the end of 2020.