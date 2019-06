We’ve known to expect a Lotus-badged SUV for years now, especially after possible patent drawings were leaked back in 2017. Then, last year we had the company’s CEO all but confirm the vehicle, followed by multiple reports regarding its underpinnings.

Now, we have our first ever look at a prototype, albeit in test mule form, as it is wearing an old Lynk & Co 01 body in an attempt to hide its large wheels and low, aggressive stance.