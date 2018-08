It’s no secret that Lotus is working on a crossover, but a new report is suggesting the company is already considering a second one.

Details are limited, but Car Magazine is reporting the company is planning competitors for the BMW X4 and Porsche Macan as well as the larger BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne. It’s unclear which model would arrive first, but one of the crossovers is slated to be launched in 2020. The second could arrive approximately one year later.