Lotus Re-Invents Lightweight Construction As It Moves Forward With Evija Hypercar

What the mind conjures up when it hears the name Lotus cannot be predicted. There's too much to its parabolic showroom history, its waxing and waning influence on motorsport to reliably land in the same place every time. Maybe you're peering into the exposed suspension of the Lotus Seven, or swooning over the black and gold of the JPS Type 72. Maybe it's angular Espirit Turbo scything into view, or the cheery Elise sliding by. All icons—but whatever just drove into your head, the uniting thread is sewn in the past.



That historic image is what Lotus needs to change. They say legends never die, but they can definitely go bankrupt, and Lotus knows a thing or two about the struggle. The bootstrapping British automaker has pinballed from one fiscal crisis to another under a succession of owners since the late 1970s, a nauseating ride that finally ended in 2017 in the arms of Chinese conglomerate Geely.



Read Article