Dusty M1 with just 7,329 kilometers on the clock will get a second chance in life.



Found collecting dust in a southern Italian garage since 1982, this BMW M1 is not a barn find per se, but even so it’s an incredible discovery taking into account we’re dealing with a very rare car. It’s one of the only 430 units ever made, and it is actually more exclusive than that taking into account 35-40 of them were built for racing.



Read Article