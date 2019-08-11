Lucid Begins Construction On Assembly Plant for New Air EV Sedan

It’s been nearly three years since Lucid Motors unveiled the Air.

The model was originally slated to go into production in 2018, but the company ran into the same problem faced by a number of other electric vehicle startups: lack of funding.

The company acknowledged the issue in 2017 and, at the time, there were rumors that Lucid was attempting to sell itself to Ford. That never happened, and the money issue was eventually solved when Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest $1 billion (£780 / €905 million) into Lucid.