Lucid Begins Construction On Assembly Plant for New Air EV Sedan

Agent009 submitted on 11/8/2019

It’s been nearly three years since Lucid Motors unveiled the Air.

 

The model was originally slated to go into production in 2018, but the company ran into the same problem faced by a number of other electric vehicle startups: lack of funding.

The company acknowledged the issue in 2017 and, at the time, there were rumors that Lucid was attempting to sell itself to Ford. That never happened, and the money issue was eventually solved when Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest $1 billion (£780 / €905 million) into Lucid.



Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

Surprisingly a decent looking EV. Obviously some things missing - like side rear view mirrors that would be required in most states

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 5:15:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

