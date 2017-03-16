Lucid Motors Air Sedan To Undercut Model S At Only $52,000

Agent009 submitted on 3/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:27:40 PM

0 user comments | Views : 396 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although Lucid Motors has only presented its range-topping, 1,000 hp Air sedan to the world, it has emerged that the brand’s entry-level variant will be much more affordable than this Model S P100D killer.

In newly released information about the car, the electric startup says that the Air will begin at a very reasonable $52,500 including applicable federal tax credits (up to $7,500), undercutting the entry-level Tesla Model S by almost $16,000.

For that money, customers of the Air will get a car with rear-wheel drive and an electric motor capable of delivering 400 hp. By comparison, the Model S 60 has to make do with 360 hp. What’s more, the range of the base Air is also better, 240 miles on a single charge versus the Model S’ 210 miles.
 



Read Article


Lucid Motors Air Sedan To Undercut Model S At Only $52,000

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]