Lucid Motors Air Sedan To Undercut Model S At Only $52,000

Although Lucid Motors has only presented its range-topping, 1,000 hp Air sedan to the world, it has emerged that the brand’s entry-level variant will be much more affordable than this Model S P100D killer.

In newly released information about the car, the electric startup says that the Air will begin at a very reasonable $52,500 including applicable federal tax credits (up to $7,500), undercutting the entry-level Tesla Model S by almost $16,000.

For that money, customers of the Air will get a car with rear-wheel drive and an electric motor capable of delivering 400 hp. By comparison, the Model S 60 has to make do with 360 hp. What’s more, the range of the base Air is also better, 240 miles on a single charge versus the Model S’ 210 miles.

