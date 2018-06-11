Luxury Car Market Loses As High End Truck Demand Surges

Detroit’s Big Three are faced with surging demand for their full-size pickup trucks, especially for the most expensive versions; luxury car owners opt out of sedans and coupes, spending instead $70k to $100k for a fully loaded truck.

General Motors said it’s trying to keep up with demand for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, with customers especially interested in the new High Country model that can be fitted with upmarket features like heated seats, active noise cancellation and more, CNBC reports.



You can get heated seats front and back as well as a heated steering wheel on a Hyundai compact car. These features are no longer luxury items. IMHO they should be standard on every car sold in Canada.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/6/2018 3:53:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

