Luxury SUV Showdown! WHICH Would You Put In YOUR Driveway, Spies? '19 X5 vs. '20 GLE vs. '19 XC90?

Well, Spies. It's about that time, again.



A family member's BMW X5 is coming off lease and it's time to pick something new. They're not terribly price sensitive; however, it is important to them to get something with the most efficient use of space, has some pep, has the best technology and, of course, is safe. After all, they've got to transport a two year old around.



We've whittled it down to the following top three choices:



- 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i

- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

- 2019 Volvo XC90



While we'll be sure to get wheel time in all of the above, I was just curious, Spies: WHICH sport-utility vehicle would YOU be putting in your driveway? Would it be one of the Germans, the Swede or something else entirely?





