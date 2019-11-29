MINE IS BIGGER THAN YOURS: Screen Size Replaces Horsepower In Automotive Envy

A couple of decades ago, the only screen in most cars was a small display that showed what radio station you were listening to. Things have changed drastically since then and screen size is shaping up to be the latest battleground in the automotive industry.

That’s clearly visible in the pickup segment, where Ram shocked everyone with a 12-inch touchscreen that debuted in the redesigned 1500. Ford is expected to follow suit by offering a 12-inch display in the 2021 F-150, and the automaker has already confirmed their SYNC 4 infotainment system has been designed to accommodate displays ranging from 8- to 15.5-inches.