MINI Foregoes Super Sizing Of Lineup With Smaller EV

The next big thing for Mini will be a little thing, a car that’s smaller than the current three-door hatch. It’ll be full-electric.

Good. Every one of BMW’s three generations of Mini hatch has been less miniature than the last, and on top it’s added the stretched five-door, the widened Clubman and the generally scaled-up Countryman.

Now it’s time to go the other way. Mini boss Bernd Körber has just told Top Gear: “In the next generation it’s possible to build a car smaller than today’s three-door hatch but with the same functionality and space and boot room. We’re looking at what’s the necessary footprint that fits with Mini’s history.”