MONDIALPARIS: Got That Deposit Ready? BMW To Debut New 3 Series Next Week

BMW just published on Twitter three new teaser images of the revamped 3 Series, which appear to be showing an M Performance model. These have been attached at the beginning of the gallery, below. An official teaser image of the seventh-generation 3 Series Sedan somehow escaped onto the Internet about a week ago, and now we finally know where it came from. Officially published today, the teaser complements BMW’s press release talking about when and where the sports sedan will receive its highly anticipated world premiere – October 2 at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.



