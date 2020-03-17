MORE Automakers Will WORK With New Car Buyers On Their Payments Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Several automakers on Monday said US buyers of new vehicles will have the option to defer their payments and customers with existing car loans could ask for payment rescheduling if impacted by shutdowns due to the spread of coronavirus.



The move is also aimed at boosting new car sales during a time of uncertainty for dealerships, as an unprecedented wave of closures and restrictions is prompting millions of U.S. workers and students to stay home to slow the spread of the outbreak.



More than 4,100 people in the United States have been confirmed as being infected with the fast-spreading virus.



Ford Motor Co on Monday said its credit unit is offering customers purchasing new vehicles the option to delay their first payment by 90 days. A U.S. spokesman for Nissan Motor Co Ltd said the automaker will launch a similar program...



