MORE Pictures Of The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer — WHICH Sibling Does It Take After?

I remember it like it was yesterday. I was at one of the major auto shows and Agent 001 and I were walking the floor together. Snapping last minute shots and both taking the time to really observe the latest and greatest products.



We were walking past the Audi stand when he pointed to the A8 and said "Why can't they make this [the A8] look like that [the R8]?"



2019 Chevrolet Blazer



At first I laughed and said that's simply not possible. Look at them! And then he explained, no kidding, he means just give it some influence and panache.



Well, it seems like the designers finally have started listening. That's because sport-utility vehicles and sedans are starting to pop more than ever. The latest example is the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. Looking more akin to a Camaro that's been jacked up and stretched all over, the 2019 Blazer's heavily inspired, inside and out.



Check out MORE shots of the all-new Blazer, below.





2019 Chevrolet Blazer













































