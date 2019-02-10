MORE Pictures Of The All-new, 2020 BMW X6M Competition — Doesn't It Just Scream EVIL?!

Agent00R submitted on 10/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:20:39 AM
Yesterday brought the release of the all-new, 2020 BMW X5M and X6M.
Both are now featuring 600+ horsepower and can be had in standard trim or with a Competition variant.Clearly, BMW is committed to having two different levels. This follows Mercedes-AMG's lead, which uses standard variants as well as the more potent "S" vehicles.2020 BMW X5M and X6MOne thing that struck me about BMW's launch today was the all-new X6M. Shown in a black on black specification, it looks particularly sinister. And, its two-tone interior is definitely bold. While we have seen its design elements in the all-new X3M and X4M, as well as the M8s, it still makes an impact — at least to my eyes.All that said, I just wanted to be sure you got a good look at BMW's latest M vehicle with its murdered-out look.Let us know what you think in the comments, below.2020 BMW X5M and X6M
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
