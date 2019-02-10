MORE Pictures Of The All-new, 2020 BMW X6M Competition — Doesn't It Just Scream EVIL?!

Agent00R submitted on 10/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:20:39 AM

0 user comments | Views : 546 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yesterday brought the release of the all-new, 2020 BMW X5M and X6M.

Both are now featuring 600+ horsepower and can be had in standard trim or with a Competition variant.

Clearly, BMW is committed to having two different levels. This follows Mercedes-AMG's lead, which uses standard variants as well as the more potent "S" vehicles.

2020 BMW X5M and X6M

One thing that struck me about BMW's launch today was the all-new X6M. Shown in a black on black specification, it looks particularly sinister. And, its two-tone interior is definitely bold. While we have seen its design elements in the all-new X3M and X4M, as well as the M8s, it still makes an impact — at least to my eyes.

All that said, I just wanted to be sure you got a good look at BMW's latest M vehicle with its murdered-out look.

Let us know what you think in the comments, below.


2020 BMW X5M and X6M



































































MORE Pictures Of The All-new, 2020 BMW X6M Competition — Doesn't It Just Scream EVIL?!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]