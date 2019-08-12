Make It RAIN! The John Cena Ford GT Is BACK On The Market, Slated For January Auction...

One of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest stars is John Cena. Love or hate him, one thing is certain: He's been a massive money maker for the company.



Obviously, he's raking it in.



Turns out he's a car guy too. So, that's cool. Although we've been able to see some of his rides via a short-lived series of YouTube videos he posted to his ex-girlfriend's channel, we hadn't seen the latest and greatest.



The story goes he added the new GT to his collection but realized soon after purchase that he couldn't fit in the damn thing. As you'd expect for such a physical specimen, Cena's got super broad shoulders and the new GT's cockpit is quite narrow — remember, it was built first as a racer.



He dumped it after about one month. Then, Ford chased him into court over the sale. From there the car changed hands a couple more times and now it's hitting the auction block in January.



All that said, whoever attends and is ready to bid should bring serious cash. We're guessing it will sell for over $1MM. It'll be interesting to see just how high it fetches.









Serial number 77

635 miles

Previously owned by John Cena

Liquid Blue paint

Mid-Mounted Twin-Turbo 3.5L DOHC 24-valve Ecoboost V-6 engine

Rated at 647 HP and 550 ft/lbs of torque with a top speed of 216 MPH

Twin-clutch 7-speed automatic gearbox

Aluminum block and heads

Dry sump lubrication

4-wheel carbon ceramic disc brakes with Silver calipers

Active multi-mode suspension

Carbon fiber monocoque with integrated steel roll cage and aluminum substructure Serial No. 77 of 250 produced for 2017, this Ford GT—previously owned by professional wrestler and entertainer John Cena—glows in luminous Liquid Blue paint and show just 635 miles on the odometer. Endowed with Le Mans-winning performance and possessed of sublime beauty, this second-generation Ford GT offers a pure, honest driving experience that makes it virtually indispensible to the dedicated super car enthusiast.



