Man Claims Automatic Closing Door On His X5 Removed His Thumb

For some people, buying a $70,000 BMW X5 can be a dream come true, unless that dream turns into a nightmare, spurred on by one of the car’s pricey options.

Godwin Boateng, a resident of Long Island, NY, ended up having to carry his severed thumb into the emergency room after his BMW X5’s SCAD sensor (Soft Closing Automatic Doors) activated the electric motor and shut the driver’s door on top of his thumb. After inspecting the finger, doctors concluded that it could not be reattached.



