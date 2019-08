A man in India has pushed a brand new car into a river because he was upset his parents gifted him a BMW instead of a Jaguar for his birthday.

The young man, only known as Akash, from Haryana in northern India, was given a BMW M3 car by his mother and father.

In an act of protest over not getting the vehicle he wanted, the man ditched the car, but later jumped into the river and joined drivers to try and save it.