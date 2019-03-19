Man Tests Tesla's Emergency Autobraking On Spouse!

I’m by no means saying I’m the best husband at all, or that I have any reasonable advice to anyone regarding marriage. But, if I was forced to give one bit of marriage advice, I think I could feel confident in saying that, whenever possible, a happy marriage includes the idea of not driving your car right at your spouse, even if your car is a Tesla. At least one guy on the internet disagrees with me.

The guy with other ideas about how to treat your spouse goes by the YouTube user name KrisXstream, and I think he may have made an xstreamly terrible decision when he made this video testing his Tesla Model S’ Autopilot emergency braking system. Here, watch: