Man Tests Tesla's Emergency Autobraking On Spouse!

4 user comments | Views : 732 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

I’m by no means saying I’m the best husband at all, or that I have any reasonable advice to anyone regarding marriage.

But, if I was forced to give one bit of marriage advice, I think I could feel confident in saying that, whenever possible, a happy marriage includes the idea of not driving your car right at your spouse, even if your car is a Tesla. At least one guy on the internet disagrees with me.

The guy with other ideas about how to treat your spouse goes by the YouTube user name KrisXstream, and I think he may have made an xstreamly terrible decision when he made this video testing his Tesla Model S’ Autopilot emergency braking system. Here, watch:



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Time to call a divorce lawyer. There is nothing of value or worth keeping in this relationship for this woman. Unbelievable.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/19/2019 9:46:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

Sometimes darwinism doesn't quite finish the job.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/19/2019 9:47:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Stop in the name of love!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/19/2019 10:33:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

If Tesla can't see a SEMI truck in front of it, why does this Elon lemming think it will see their spouse?

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/19/2019 11:08:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

