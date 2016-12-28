Mansory muscles up Mercedes G-Class with wide body kit and 840 hp

The legendary G-Wagen sits on massive 23-inch wheels and wears carbon fiber attire.



The G-Class W463 has been around since 1990, but tuners are still finding ways to breathe new life into the iconic off roader bound to be replaced next year by an all-new model. Mansory is the latest to work on Mercedes’ oldest model on sale today by upgrading it with a new wide body kit made from carbon fiber. Custom bumpers and side skirts have been installed, along with fender flares making it 20 millimeters wider on each side compared to the standard model.



