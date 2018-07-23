Marchionne In Grave Condition - May Never Recover From Medical Issues

The sudden health crisis suffered by former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne may be "irreversible" after he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Swiss hospital, according to a Sunday report by the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Marchionne is being treated in a Swiss hospital with a serious illness after suffering complications following shoulder surgery in June. A Fiat Chrysler spokesman confirmed Marchionne was in Zurich's University Hospital, one of Switzerland's largest medical centers.