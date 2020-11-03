Mark Your Calendar: March 18th Is Going To Be A BIG News Day For Bronco Fans!

Dear Agent009. This just came across my desk and I thought you might want to know there big news on the Bronco coming on the 18th.



Check out this memo sent to the dealerships:



We will use this distribution list to keep you and your dealership updated with important information as we approach the reveal and launch of the BRONCO. If you want to change the name/e-mail of your dealership’s Bronco Specialist, it must be done on the upcoming Bronco Dashboard – we will not make any changes to our distribution list based on replies to this e-mail.



SUMMARY

Bronco Specialist Responsibilities – Be the dealerships Bronco expert and ensure relevant information is cascaded to customer facing personnel

Mark your calendar – Bronco News Coming March 18th!

Bronco Dealer Communications Plan – A robust, multi-channel approach will ensure you are up to speed on all things Bronco as they are announced

Bronco Hot Sheet Reminder – Use this document to help answer customer questions today. Additional hot sheets will be made available as more information is made public.

Bronco Text Messaging Reminder – Be the first to hear about Bronco news by enrolling in FMC Dealer Text Messaging. Job aid attached.

Marketing Assets on Ford Dealer Toolbox – Assets will be made available to you to support each Bronco event. Check back on 3/18.

Bronco eSourceBook – Start preparing for Bronco’s arrival today by exploring eSourceBook content outlining Bronco History and other topics that will be relevant to your future Bronco customers.

BRONCO SPECIALIST RESPONSIBILITIES



You have been identified as a Bronco Specialist for your dealership. You will be the dealership’s Bronco expert and be responsible for cascading important Bronco launch information and training status to all the key members of the dealership. Please distribute a copy of the attached Hot Sheet and all forthcoming Hot Sheets to all dealership positions that interface with customers: receptionist, sales consultants, F&I managers, service advisors, BDC personnel, and others.MARK YOUR CALENDAR!



March 18th will be a big day for Bronco! We will have more exciting news to share with you then. Use the attached calendar reminder to make sure you are the first in your dealership to hear the news!



