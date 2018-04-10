Mass Market Brands Feeling The Pressure As Tesla Ramps Up Production

When Elon Musk wrote about his secret Master Plan in 2006, he envisioned a reasonably-priced electric vehicle that can take on the best-selling fossil fuel-powered cars in the market.

It took years, but the electric car that Musk mentioned 12 years ago is here, and it’s called the Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 is Tesla’s first attempt at creating a mass-market car. The company’s vehicles prior to the Model 3 — the Model S and Model X — sold well, but they were premium vehicles that compete in the luxury segment. The Model 3 was designed to be something else. It was an electric car designed to provide a viable and superior alternative to fossil fuel-powered automobiles. The Model 3 is even priced aggressively, starting at $35,000, or roughly the price of a top-tier Toyota Camry.



User Comments

Truthy

The average transaction price is near $60,000. The whole premise of this article of a reasonably priced $35,000 EV is totally false. Yet Tesla fanboys keep repeating this fallacy.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2018 11:12:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

lol, Pressure from a company bleeding red, building the most unreliable cars on the market.


NO!

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2018 11:43:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

