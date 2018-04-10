Mass Market Brands Feeling The Pressure As Tesla Ramps Up Production

When Elon Musk wrote about his secret Master Plan in 2006, he envisioned a reasonably-priced electric vehicle that can take on the best-selling fossil fuel-powered cars in the market. It took years, but the electric car that Musk mentioned 12 years ago is here, and it’s called the Tesla Model 3. The Model 3 is Tesla’s first attempt at creating a mass-market car. The company’s vehicles prior to the Model 3 — the Model S and Model X — sold well, but they were premium vehicles that compete in the luxury segment. The Model 3 was designed to be something else. It was an electric car designed to provide a viable and superior alternative to fossil fuel-powered automobiles. The Model 3 is even priced aggressively, starting at $35,000, or roughly the price of a top-tier Toyota Camry.



Read Article