Matt LeBlanc Is OUT At Top Gear — WHO Do You Want To See Replace Him?

Agent00R submitted on 6/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:55:53 PM

11 user comments | Views : 2,476 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bbc.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ever since Top Gear fired Jeremy Clarkson, and Andy Wilman, Richard Hammond and James May walked away from the show, it just hasn't been the same.

On the bright side, at least it hasn't been as bad as Top Gear USA.

Having said that, the BBC has made it clear that it will continue to soldier on and it will be adding a new co-host for 2019.

But, uh, who should it be?

So, I turn to you, Spies. IF you were the one making the casting call, who would you slot in for Matt LeBlanc's role? Would it be another A-lister? Would it be a no-name automotive writer? Would you pick a woman?

What say you, Spies?



The Friends and Episodes star began presenting the BBC Two show alongside Chris Evans in 2016.

LeBlanc went on to front the show with Rory Reid and Chris Harris when Evans left after his first series.

LeBlanc said that despite Top Gear being "great fun", the "time commitment and extensive travel... takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with."

He added: "It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive..."

 



Read Article


Matt LeBlanc Is OUT At Top Gear — WHO Do You Want To See Replace Him?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

I always liked Tiff Needell. He's probably too old now but I bet he can still beat Chris Harris around a track.

If they want an American to replace LeBlanc, Adam Carolla and Joe Rogan are both big car guys.



Maybe Joe Rogan?

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 7:54:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

The format is becoming obsolete (I'm not sure how ratings go in the rest of world but US Top Gear ratings with different hosts are lousy) and I suspect its time to wind it down.

BBC should never have fired Clarkson. I am all for politeness and decorum and am really quite a courteous person who is shocked by the coarseness in our society, but the reason Jeremy got canned was quite quaint in comparison to all the things that American A**holes do and get away with. Being a boor is much different than being a racist or misogamist. Jeremy was just a drunken boor really nothing more and being a British show, that side of him could be construed as charming. Punching a co-worker was unfortunate but I bet BBC regretted how they handled it !

Jeremy could have paid the guy a settlement or something perhaps.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 8:27:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

There are some patently ill-suited people to consider: Tiff Needell (annoying and whining), Adam Corolla (impressed with himself but no one else is), and anyone on camera in the American versions of Top Gear.

Leblanc and Harris were the new franchise. While I like Rory Reid, he's just a bit too "cheerleadery" and faux naive not to be scripted wrong.

Having an American join Harris and Reid would be a good move. Ditching the celebrity in the car thing would be good. Ditch all chatting with a celebrity. Do nothing but car segments.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 9:20:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Weren't you hating on Chris Harris when he was announced? So much for your opinion.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 1:22:48 AM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Chris Evans.

Chris Harris has acquitted himself quite nicely.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 8:13:22 AM | | Votes: 1   

garysandiego

Rowan Atkinson. Not only is he a genuine car guy, who actually knows how to drive, he's British and funny. What could go wrong? Assuming they could afford him.

garysandiego (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 10:46:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Get Milo Yiannoppoulos LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 3:36:42 PM | | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

Say you we wrong, hire Clarkson, Hammond and May... Just do it!

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 11:12:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

coch

I have no interest in watching those three great grand fathers review cars.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 11:26:12 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

@xjug1987a EXACTLY

@coch You're an ageist dimwit.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 3:37:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Joe Rogan? Did someone suggest Joe Rogan?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 7:35:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]