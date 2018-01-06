Matt LeBlanc Is OUT At Top Gear — WHO Do You Want To See Replace Him?

Ever since Top Gear fired Jeremy Clarkson, and Andy Wilman, Richard Hammond and James May walked away from the show, it just hasn't been the same. On the bright side, at least it hasn't been as bad as Top Gear USA.



Having said that, the BBC has made it clear that it will continue to soldier on and it will be adding a new co-host for 2019.



But, uh, who should it be?



So, I turn to you, Spies. IF you were the one making the casting call, who would you slot in for Matt LeBlanc's role? Would it be another A-lister? Would it be a no-name automotive writer? Would you pick a woman?



What say you, Spies?



The Friends and Episodes star began presenting the BBC Two show alongside Chris Evans in 2016.



LeBlanc went on to front the show with Rory Reid and Chris Harris when Evans left after his first series.



LeBlanc said that despite Top Gear being "great fun", the "time commitment and extensive travel... takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with."



He added: "It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive..."



