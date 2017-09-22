Mazda 6 And New RX To Be Based On Toyota Rear Wheel Drive Platform

According to Japanese media, Mazda’s partnership with Toyota will soon be yielding tangible results as the former will borrow a rear-wheel drive from the latter to underpin the next Mazda 6, as well as the production version of the RX-Vision concept.



The idea is quite intriguing – and means Mazda does have intentions to move the future generation of the Mazda6 a bit up market, but of course we’re actually more interested in the fact that such as performance-capable chassis would be used to underpin the series version of the tantalizing RX-Vision concept. In addition, the rumors speak of a new design language for the Mazda6, with a premium styling and the company’s latest developments in terms of powertrains, the new Skyactiv X engines with compression ignition taking care of performance aspects.


