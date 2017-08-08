Mazda Plans To Be The First To Market With A Compression Ignition Engine

Mazda Motor Corp.

said it would become the world's first automaker to commercialize a gasoline engine using technology that deep-pocketed rivals have been trying to engineer for decades, a twist in an industry that is increasingly going electric.

The Japanese automaker, with an r&d budget a fraction of those of major peers, said in a statement Tuesday it plans to sell cars from 2019 with compression ignition engines -- a type of cleaner, more fuel efficient gasoline engine that has eluded the likes of Daimler AG and General Motors.



MDarringer

Yawn. I couldn't care less about Skycraptiv II.

This is so systemic of Mazda i.e. to waste money on engine technology when their vehicle lineup isn't exactly causing a stampede to dealers. They wasted money for years on the rotary and never made it viable. They wasted money on a 1.8 liter V6. Now this.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2017 8:54:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Firewombat

Interesting, I like car companies that think and act more like engineering companies vs. just marketing vessels

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2017 9:52:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

