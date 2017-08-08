Mazda Plans To Be The First To Market With A Compression Ignition Engine

Mazda Motor Corp. said it would become the world's first automaker to commercialize a gasoline engine using technology that deep-pocketed rivals have been trying to engineer for decades, a twist in an industry that is increasingly going electric.

The Japanese automaker, with an r&d budget a fraction of those of major peers, said in a statement Tuesday it plans to sell cars from 2019 with compression ignition engines -- a type of cleaner, more fuel efficient gasoline engine that has eluded the likes of Daimler AG and General Motors.