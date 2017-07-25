Mazda Tesease The Upcoming CX-8 - Will It Be As Good As The CX-5?

Following Mazda’s confirmation that Japan will get a seven-seat sport utility vehicle in the form of the CX-8, enthusiasts started to wonder how the all-new crossover would look.

Based on the latest teaser for the CX-8, it appears that most of the exterior design comes from the mid-size CX-9.

Our first look of the 2018 Mazda CX-8, then. Up front, the design of the bumper, grille, and headlights mirrors what the CX-9 has to pride itself on like two peas in a pod. The front wheel arches are similar as well, as are the chrome-accented black plastic side skirts. Even the front doors of the two SUVs, A-pillars and all, appear to have a resemblance in appearance.


