McLaren Has ENOUGH, Moving HQ From NY Taxes And Regulations To The Lone Star State

McLaren, the manufacturer of some of the world’s fastest and most expensive sports cars, will relocate its North American headquarters from a Manhattan skyscraper to a high-tech industrial park in Coppell, where the British company plans to accelerate into its next phase of growth in the U.

S. market.

McLaren North America’s rapid expansion has necessitated the move from 4,500 square feet on the 24th floor of a downtown New York City office suite to a custom-designed 30,000 square foot facility at 1405 S. Belt Line Road in Coppell, said Tony Joseph, McLaren North America president.






User Comments

Agent009

15 mins from Autospies HQ and 10 mins From Toyota

Who next?

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2019 5:13:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

rockreid

“Need more space” is different than “has enough”. The article says nothing about taxes or regulations. But nice attempt at hijacking the article and editorializing the headline anyway. You almost got away with it.

Not.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2019 5:48:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

