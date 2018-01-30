McLaren Special Operations unveils MSO X: 10 road-legal 570S Coupes inspired by GT4

The McLaren F1 is considered to be one of the most difficult models to get your hands on and it’s even more elusive now especially since its prices have gone up in excess of $10 million when being auctioned.



So instead of letting customers cry over the F1, McLaren Newport Beach decided that they would work with their special division, McLaren Special Operations to give 10 of their customers the next best thing: custom MSO X examples of the 570S Coupe with exterior inspiration from the competition livery of an F1 GTR race car.

