Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Tops Ferrari F40 At Auction

Remember the exquisite 300 SL Roadster we were talking about at the beginning of the month? Well, it has turned out to be the highest-grossing car at RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica sale over the weekend by fetching the impressive sum of $1,100,000.

Besides driving home a fully documented roadster, the owner also received all the books, tools, and luggage that came bundled with the car.

Hands down one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the gorgeous droptop is celebrating its 60th birthday in 2017 and this particular example has been fully restored. When it was driven off the assembly line 57 years ago, the car had a Fire Engine Red, but now it’s boasting an interesting Light Green Poly shade.

