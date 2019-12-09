Mercedes-AMG Chief Says New EQS EV Will Not Be Able To Match The Taycan In Performance

After Polestar’s director of development, Ian Collings, admitted Tesla is “far ahead of everyone else," another high-ranked executive has openly discussed the competition. This time around, Mercedes-AMG chief Tobias Moers acknowledged Porsche’s first production electric model sets the bar in terms of performance and Mercedes-Benz’ upcoming electric vehicles might not offer the same output levels. Speaking to CarSales in Frankfurt, Moers revealed more details about the first EV from Mercedes-AMG, which will be based on the platform that underpins the EQS concept. He said the car won’t disappoint the customers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will beat or match the performance promised by the Taycan.



