Mercedes-AMG Chief Says New EQS EV Will Not Be Able To Match The Taycan In Performance

Agent009 submitted on 9/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:42:53 PM

4 user comments | Views : 644 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After Polestar’s director of development, Ian Collings, admitted Tesla is “far ahead of everyone else," another high-ranked executive has openly discussed the competition.

This time around, Mercedes-AMG chief Tobias Moers acknowledged Porsche’s first production electric model sets the bar in terms of performance and Mercedes-Benz’ upcoming electric vehicles might not offer the same output levels.

Speaking to CarSales in Frankfurt, Moers revealed more details about the first EV from Mercedes-AMG, which will be based on the platform that underpins the EQS concept. He said the car won’t disappoint the customers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will beat or match the performance promised by the Taycan.



Read Article


Mercedes-AMG Chief Says New EQS EV Will Not Be Able To Match The Taycan In Performance

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Wise man, manage expectations, under promise & over deliver.

I remember when Porsche hyped the Taycan up for what seemed like ever only to deliver similar acceleration numbers to the Model S which has been out since 2012.

The Taycan is an impressive vehicle for sure, just feel the hype and noise died down after we learned it will only “keep up” with a model s in a drag race

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2019 12:50:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

The customer that will be buying these won't really care that it can't beat a Taycan as long as it is still fast and has the bells and whistles. It will be more about brand preference.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2019 1:11:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

But this is Mercedes' approach today. Their non-AMG cars aren't designed or engineered to outperform other cars, per se. However, as indicated in the article, the EQ Performance division will make those cars for M-AMG. Porsche designs cars to outperform others from the outset so it makes sense the Taycan is such a car.

For the EQS, Mercedes needs to focus on a supremely competent car with competitive range which, frankly, the Taycan does not have. Then let the EQP division worry about the Taycan.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2019 1:25:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

I didn't realize that MB and Porsche sold their 4 wheels shoe boxes based on drag strip performance.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2019 1:28:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]