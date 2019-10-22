Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio - Which Should Be In Your Garage?

Agent009 submitted on 10/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:21:36 AM

1 user comments | Views : 542 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio are two of the finest performance SUVs on the market.

Which is the best? Throttle House is here to answer that question.

When looking at the spec sheet, the two are quite evenly matched. Fitted beneath the skin of the GLC 63 S is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine delivering 503 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. This grunt is sent to the pavement through the company’s nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system.

 



Read Article


Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio - Which Should Be In Your Garage?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Lol GLC hands down, unfortunately the Alfa would stay in my mechanic’s garage more than mine...

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/22/2019 10:41:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]