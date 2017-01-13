Mercedes-AMG hypercar officially named Project One

After finding out it is going to have a “perfect” and “stunning” design, we now know what will be written on the badge: Project One. But only if this is indeed the hypercar’s final name. The moniker was revealed by Mercedes-AMG on its homepage where there are also some preliminary details about what many describe as being basically a Formula 1 car that you will be legally allowed to drive on public roads.



The folks from Affalterbach reiterate the Project One is going to utilize an F1-derived engine, specifically the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 from the championship-winning W07 Hybrid. Speaking of hybrid, Mercedes-AMG mentions the combustion engine is going to be “accompanied by a purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive concept.”



