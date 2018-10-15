Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL PHEV makes use of battery and fuel cell for operations

German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz has created a new plug-in hybrid vehicle that combines the power of two technologies –electricity (battery) and fuel cell (hydrogen).

In short distances, it relies on pure electricity. When there is a need to travel over long distance, this plug-in hybrid relies on the power of fuel cell. This is the new Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL PHEV.

Using the Mercedes GLC as the base, this technological showcase isn't a futuristic vehicle, but is a real SUV that will be delivered to customers at the end of October 2018. It was originally envisioned as a plug-in hybrid, but now represents an important step by the German carmaker in the development of fuel cell technology.

