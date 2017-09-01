Mercedes-Benz Overthrows BMW As World's Best-Selling Premium Brand As 2016 Global Sales Surge 11.3% to Over 2 Million Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz once again grew at a double-digit rate in 2016 and for the first time sold more than two million vehicles with the three-pointed star in one year worldwide (+11. 3%). In 2016, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new-car registrations in many countries, such as in Germany and in the USA. Mercedes-AMG set a new record last year with sales of approximately 100,000 vehicles (+44.1%). 2016, the smart brand sold more cars than ever before in one year (144,479 units, +21%).



Mercedes-Benz was more successful than ever in the year 2016: The Stuttgart-based premium brand with the three-pointed star increased its unit sales by 11.3% and delivered 2,083,888 vehicles to customers all over the world. This means not only that Mercedes-Benz grew worldwide faster than its German competitors, but also that it delivered the most cars in the premium segment.



Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: “2016 was the most successful year for Mercedes-Benz in the history of the company, and the sixth record year in succession. With new cars with pioneering design that inspire our customers and with particularly strong growth, above all in China and Europe, we have climbed to the top of the premium segment. And we are accelerating further – with new technologies, products and services.”



Read Article