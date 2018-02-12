As the sport-utility vehicle wars continue to heat up with more models coming to fruition, the tried and true still stay strong. An all-new BMW X5 has hit showrooms as of last month and the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is on the way.



The Q7 is just cruising.



Although we'll have to wait until Spring 2019 to see the three-pointed star GLE350 and GLE450 4MATICs hit the street, we have some good news. The Germans announced pricing this week.



The GLE-Class will start at $53,700*.



This is competitive to the Audi Q7, which starts at $53,550* and quite a bit cheaper than the all-new, 2019 BMW X5 that carries a base price of $60,700*.



*These prices do NOT include title, taxes and fees.



Having said that, we've got to ask the obvious question: Is the all-new GLE priced too HIGH, too LOW or just RIGHT?



Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV to start at $53,700 Mercedes-Benz Announces Pricing on 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE With a wealth of innovations, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE is poised to set new benchmarks in its segment at an extremely competitive price. For example, the revolutionary new E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL system is the world's most intelligent SUV suspension developed by Mercedes-Benz and powered in part by the 48-volt battery. The driver assistance systems also take another step forward with Active Stop-and-Go Assist that enables the GLE to recognize traffic jams at an early stage and support the driver in stop-and-go traffic. The interior is even more spacious and comfortable, with a newly available third row seat. The new GLE is equipped with the intuitively-operated infotainment system Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with Voice Control and natural language understanding, and introduces the new MBUX Interior Assistant, which supports operating intentions by recognizing hand and arm movements. The exterior design not only exudes presence and power, but also sets a new standard for aerodynamics in the SUV segment. The all-new GLE lineup includes the GLE 350, with an MSRP starting at $53,700,* the GLE 350 4MATIC starting at $56,200,* and the GLE 450 4MATIC starting at $61,150.* The new GLE benefits from exciting new additional standard features including MBUX with Voice Control, dual-12.3" digital instrument cluster and 12.3" touchscreen multimedia displays, Mercedes-Benz Navigation, LED headlamps, HANDS-FREE ACCESS and a host of safety features, including Blind Spot Assist and Active Parking Assist. Newly optional features such as the enlarged panoramic sliding sunroof with a 50% larger viewing area, 4-Zone Climate Control and Inductive Wireless Charging make the in-car experience even more luxurious for the driver and passengers. The new 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission on all GLE models allows for faster, smoother and more efficient driving. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be launched with a variety of engine offerings, including a 2.0L Inline-4 turbo engine for the GLE 350 and GLE 350 4MATIC that produces 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The new 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo engine with EQ Boost in the GLE 450 4MATIC produces 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque and is systematically electrified with 48-volt technology. The Integrated- Starter Generator (ISG) is responsible for functions such as EQ Boost and energy recuperation, while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high- voltage hybrid technology. Available on the GLE 450 4MATIC, the sophisticated E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension uses Road Surface Scan and a curve inclination function that make an extraordinary level of comfort possible. It is the only system on the market where the spring and damping forces can be individually controlled at each wheel. The suspension also introduces and enhances off-road capabilities. For example, the new Free-driving mode can quickly and automatically help rock the GLE free by raising and lowering the suspension level if it becomes bogged down. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC will be available in the U.S. starting in spring 2019, followed by the GLE 350 in summer 2019. At a glance: GLE 350 SUV & GLE 350 4MATIC SUV GLE 450 4MATIC SUV MSRP $53,700*

4MATIC: $56,200* $61,150* Engine 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo

with EQ Boost Drive Config. Rear-Wheel Drive /

4MATIC All-Wheel Drive 4MATIC fully-variable

All-Wheel Drive Performance Internal Combustion Engine: 255 hp @ 5,800 - 6,100

273 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 4,000 Internal Combustion Engine: 362 hp @ 5,500 – 6,100

369 lb-ft @ 1,600 – 4,000 EQ Boost N/A Up to 21 hp *excluding $995 destination and delivery.



