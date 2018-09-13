Mercedes-Benz Plans To Spend 10 BILLION EUR To Launch EVs — What Does It NEED To SUCCEED Against TESLA?

Mercedes-Benz bosses have approved a €10 billion (£9bn) programme to launch more than 130 electrified variants within the next seven years, spearheaded by the upcoming EQ S luxury saloon.



The plan – which involves an extended range of mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery EVs and hydrogen- fuelled models – was tabled at a recent board meeting of Mercedes’ parent company Daimler and received the backing of chairman Dieter Zetsche...

...The model assault will be split across the firm’s three electrified brands: the pure-electric EQ range, mild-hybrid EQ Boost, and EQ Power plug-in hybrids....



