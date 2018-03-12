Mercedes-Benz Sales Creep Up 0.6% In November

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported November sales of 31,022 Mercedes-Benz models, an increase of 0. 6% from November 2017. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported 1,857 units and smart reported 100 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 32,979 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 283,943, with an additional 34,062 units for Vans and 1,154 vehicles for smart, bringing the total sales volume to 319,159. “Demand for our SUV lineup including the GLA, GLC and new G-Class combined with increases for the E-Class and new CLS fueled results for the month,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We anticipate a solid close to the final weeks of 2018.” Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in November included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,199, followed by C-Class sales of 5,777. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 5,181 units sold. November sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 3,070 units, with 24,808 vehicles sold year-to-date. Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,607 vehicles in November, an increase of 37.0% when compared to the same month last year (7,744). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 116,085 vehicles, an increase of 12.7% over 2017 (103,010).







