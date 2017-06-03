Mercedes-Benz's February 2017 Global Sales Surge 15% Driven By 42% Growth in China - YTD Sales Up 16.8%

Mercedes-Benz delivered 153,862 vehicles to customers in February, an increase of 15%

Thanks to its 48th consecutive record month, Mercedes-Benz has grown for four years

New best figures in all three core regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific and NAFTA

More than 70% growth for E-Class Saloon and Estate

Stuttgart – Mercedes-Benz grew at a double-digit rate also in the second month of this year and sold 153,862 vehicles to its customers (+15%).

Unit sales in the first two months of 2017 increased compared with the prior-year period by 16.8% to 332,329 vehicles. Thanks to the strong sales figures, the Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star posted new best figures both for February and for the first two months. February was the 48th record month in a row; thus, the unit sales of Mercedes-Benz increased continously for four years. Last month, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the highest numbers of new cars registered in Switzerland, Portugal, Japan, Australia, USA, Canada and Mexico - among others.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales: “In February, Mercedes-Benz was able to continue its double-digit growth momentum and increased unit sales by 15 percent. We achieved particularly strong growth of 70 percent with the E-Class Saloon and Estate. Our customers value the numerous innovations as well as the safety and comfort offered by improved assistance systems.”

