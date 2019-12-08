Mercedes-Benz's Global Sales Rise 12.7% in July Driven By 13% Growth in China But Down 2.4% YTD

In July, 188,857 Mercedes-Benz cars were sold worldwide – more than ever before in a July (+12. 7%).



Double-digit sales growth in July in all three regions – Europe, Asia-Pacific and NAFTA – and in those regions’ core markets.



Ongoing model changes deliver strong sales momentum for the compact cars in July (+29.7%).



In the first seven months of the year, 1,323,586 cars with the three-pointed star were handed over to customers (-2.4%).

“We are very satisfied with the start to the third quarter. The best July of all time for Mercedes-Benz unit sales confirms our positive expectations for the coming months,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales.

Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz started the third quarter with a new sales record for the month of July: A total of 188,857 cars with the three-pointed star were delivered (+12.7%). The ongoing model changes in the high-volume compact-car segment had a positive impact on unit sales last month. There were also significant increases in worldwide unit sales in July of the S-Class Saloon (+17.7%), the E-Class Saloon and Estate (+11.1%) and the C-Class Saloon and Estate (+10.4%). Double-digit growth in unit sales was achieved in all regions and core markets in July. In the first seven months of the year, Mercedes-Benz defended its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, South Korea and Canada.



