Mercedes-Benz's June 2018 Global Sales Decline 2.6% on Weak U.S. and European Sales But YTD Up 3.9% To Record

Best half-year in the companies’ history: 1,188,832 cars sold (+3. 9%)



Strongest quarter of all time (594,528 units, +1.9%)



More than 200,000 vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide in June alone (-2.6%)



China continues as largest individual market with over 340,000 units sold since the beginning of the year (+16.2%)



Mercedes-Benz defends its market leadership in major markets Germany and the USA in the first six months of the year in the premium segment



Best half-year sales of all time for E-Class Saloon and Estate



Restricted availability of GLE and GLS after fire at US supplier



Stuttgart – Mercedes-Benz can look back on the strongest-selling quarter in the companies’ history. From April to June, 594,528 customers received their new Mercedes-Benz (+1.9%). Thus, Mercedes-Benz sold more vehicles than ever before in a half-year: Since the beginning of the year, 1,188,832 cars with the three-pointed star were delivered to customers all over the world. Unit sales were thus 3.9% higher than in the previous highest first half-year in 2017. In the first six months, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new registrations in several markets, including Germany, France, Russia, Switzerland, Portugal, South Korea, Australia, the USA and Canada.



With 203,783 vehicles sold, June was the month with the second highest sales since the beginning of the year (-2.6%). Figures of last month were affected amongst other things by a fire at a US supplier. This meant a significant lower production of the SUVs for the world market at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa and sales were less than planned.



